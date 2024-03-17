Why You Don't Hear About Mekhi Phifer Anymore

Actor Mekhi Phifer had his big break at just 20 years old with Spike Lee's "Clockers" in 1995. He went on to continue to make a name for himself in projects like "8 Mile," "Honey," "O," "Soul Food," "Dawn of the Dead," and of course, "ER," as Gregory Pratt in Seasons 8 through 15. Once he left the award-winning show in 2008, fans were left wondering what had happened to the ex-"ER" actor.

In an October 2022 interview with Blackfilm.com, Phifer spoke about the challenges he experienced early in his career as a young Black actor. "It's difficult, but you have to put in the work. Nothing happens overnight. You have to really work hard. You have to make the best work possible and make the best choices possible and don't sit around complaining. Step up to the plate and do your thing. The work will pay off," he said.

Phifer's career has certainly ebbed and flowed over the years, and unless you're in the middle of an "ER" rewatch or a fan of his newer shows that are available on streaming services, there's a chance it's been a while since you've seen him on your screen. It may seem like you don't hear from Mekhi Phifer as much anymore, but that's not to say he hasn't been staying busy. From embracing fatherhood to dealing with his financial woes and taking on a handful of projects, here's what the actor has been up to in recent years and why you don't hear about him as much anymore.