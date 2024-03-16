Inside Reba McEntire's Relationship With Fellow Voice Star Chance The Rapper
Reba McEntire officially joined NBC's "The Voice" as a competing judge for Season 24, battling against fellow coaches Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and Niall Horan. While McEntire turned down a previous coaching offer from the show, she appeared as an advisor several times throughout past seasons.
In this way, the country music artist has had the opportunity to build connections with coaches like longtime judge Blake Shelton and her former relative Kelly Clarkson. Even though they come from significantly different music backgrounds, McEntire has also forged a fast friendship with fellow returning coach Chance the Rapper. "I've really gotten to know him better this season," she said in a behind-the-scenes video. "He's fun. He's smart. He knows his music. Great producer."
The "No Problem" artist originally made his coaching debut in Season 23, during which McEntire appeared as a mega mentor, though he didn't return for the following season. Now, both Chance and McEntire are competing on Season 25 of "The Voice," but the two opponents have nothing but positive things to say about one another.
McEntire had much praise for her fellow coach
Though Chance the Rapper and Reba McEntire are both returning judges on "The Voice," Season 25 marks the first time that the two coaches will be competing against one another. "I can't wait to see what he's going to do with his team," the "I'm a Survivor" singer said. "He let them pretty much take the reins. He just wants to help, encourage, and build upon what they already have."
Though Chance only appeared in one previous season of the show, he quickly became a favorite among fans of "The Voice" for some of the very reasons that McEntire mentioned. Not only has he been dedicated to lifting up new artists, but he's also been able to put his background as a music producer to work. During an interview with Today, the musical artist opened up about his evolving perspective on coaching.
"My main goal in being on the show is trying to help the other artists bring themselves out in their performances," Chance said. "I want to give people the opportunity to show their identity to tell their story through song and stuff." They might be competitors, but McEntire has some clear respect for her fellow "The Voice" star.
Chance also has positive feelings about his co-star
@reba
Thanks for the new dance moves @Chance The Rapper!♬ original sound - Reba McEntire
Chance the Rapper has also shared his perspective on his relationship with fellow "The Voice" judge Reba McEntire. During a Season 25 interview, he revealed that McEntire has a special role within the entire dynamic between the coaches. "We have cool little banter. It feels like she's got a very motherly vibe," Chance told Today. "She's keeping the show in order because you know me and John [Legend] be arguing. So, she's just there to keep us in control."
McEntire might have a motherly hand among the coaches, but that doesn't mean she doesn't know how to have fun with her fellow judges. A TikTok video of Chance the Rapper and McEntire dancing together shows that the two stars know how to have a goofy time together. "Alright, this our new dance. One, two, three!" Chance says in the clip before the two musical artists begin waving their arms in front of their faces. The lighthearted video shows that, while sharing some obvious professional respect for one another, these two musical icons also know how to have a good time as co-stars.