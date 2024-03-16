Inside Reba McEntire's Relationship With Fellow Voice Star Chance The Rapper

Reba McEntire officially joined NBC's "The Voice" as a competing judge for Season 24, battling against fellow coaches Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and Niall Horan. While McEntire turned down a previous coaching offer from the show, she appeared as an advisor several times throughout past seasons.

In this way, the country music artist has had the opportunity to build connections with coaches like longtime judge Blake Shelton and her former relative Kelly Clarkson. Even though they come from significantly different music backgrounds, McEntire has also forged a fast friendship with fellow returning coach Chance the Rapper. "I've really gotten to know him better this season," she said in a behind-the-scenes video. "He's fun. He's smart. He knows his music. Great producer."

The "No Problem" artist originally made his coaching debut in Season 23, during which McEntire appeared as a mega mentor, though he didn't return for the following season. Now, both Chance and McEntire are competing on Season 25 of "The Voice," but the two opponents have nothing but positive things to say about one another.