Inside All Of The Conspiracy Theories About The Royal Family

Society is obsessed with the royal family. There is a seemingly endless appetite for stories about them both in the tabloids and on the big and small screens with projects like "The Crown," "The Queen," "Spencer," and "The King's Speech."

The public enjoys knowing what goes on within the walls of Buckingham Palace so it should come as no surprise that plenty of fan theories about the royal family have gained traction over the years. In 2024, for instance, after Princess Catherine underwent abdominal surgery and retreated from the public eye, fans were whipped up into a frenzy as they speculated about whether the princess was missing. But that's only one recent royal conspiracy theory; there have also been theories about the late Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan Markle, Princess Harry, and Princess Diana.

Here are some of the most enticing (and ludicrous) conspiracy theories about the royal family over the years.