Prince William's Response To Kate Middleton Conspiracy Drama Leaves Out One Telling Detail

King Charles III's recovery video on X, formerly known as Twitter, showed the public that he is doing well amidst his cancer diagnosis and grateful for the public's concern. Yet, it drew attention to the fact that Kate Middleton didn't make a similar video. By the same token, when Prince William made a public statement about the crisis in Palestine and left Kate out of it entirely, he ignited rumors about the state of the couple's marriage. Ultimately, it's not just Kate's absence that is worrying fans; it's the way the other royals are avoiding the issue.

As royal expert Gareth Russell explained to Us Weekly: "Sometimes when you are a patient, even if you have the ability to raise awareness, you are still maybe processing some of this yourself. Maybe you want to take it at your own timetable." While Kate and Charles are going through health issues, they clearly have different struggles and desires for privacy. Even so, it seems that any attempts to stop the whirlwind of talk about Kate are moot until the public gets some real answers.

As Sally Bedell Smith told People, "The monarchy needs to be that anchor in times of trouble, and any sense of instability, which is inevitable when you have two of the key players out of action, is understandable." She added, "Everybody feels unsettled by uncertainty, and there is too much uncertainty that is surrounding the monarchy right now."