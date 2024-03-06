Prince William's Response To Kate Middleton Conspiracy Drama Leaves Out One Telling Detail
We now know William, Prince of Wales' opinion on all the rumors about Catherine, Princess of Wales' health crisis. A spokesperson said (via People) that William's "focus is on his work and not on social media." It's clear that this statement is another attempt from the royals to downplay the widespread concern about Kate's health. It seems unlikely, though, that the sentiment will suffice in calming the public's nerves, considering the fact that it didn't answer the real question on everyone's minds: Is Kate okay?
Kate's disappearance from the public eye in the wake of her January abdominal surgery has caused more than a little concern. Yet, William — despite skipping a royal memorial for his late godfather at the end of February — has made an effort to attend events and be seen. As royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith, who wrote "Charles: The Heart of a King," told People, "Queen Elizabeth used to say, 'I need to be seen to be believed.'" It's clear that William is channeling his grandmother's words when it comes to himself. Yet, as Kate's absence from the public continues, William's own efforts toward being seen by the public fall flat. And, now, his statement is doing the same.
The statement from Prince William is another message that misses the point
On January 17, Kensington Palace made a statement explaining that Kate Middleton had undergone successful abdominal surgery. It went on to say, "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter." Despite adherence to that schedule, rumors and suspicions ran rampant as the public found more and more details about Kate's surgery that just didn't add up. In response, the palace gave a curt statement to Newsweek on February 29 that read, "As we have been clear since our initial statement in January, we shall not be providing a running commentary or providing daily updates." Kate's representative told Page Six: "Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess' recovery and we'd only be providing significant updates. That guidance stands."
With the statement about Prince William coming out less than a week following that Kensington Palace statement, it seems that the royal family is becoming increasingly bothered by the memes, gossip, and #whereiskate hashtag that are flooding the internet in response to Kate's disappearance. Yet, they still aren't giving the public what will truly squash the rumors. Undeniable confirmation that the Princess of Wales is recovering as planned and that nothing unusual or worrisome is going on behind-the-scenes would put any confusion or rumors to rest. Consequently, the longer the palace goes without providing that, the more suspicious the situation becomes.
Only transparency will stop the rumor mill
King Charles III's recovery video on X, formerly known as Twitter, showed the public that he is doing well amidst his cancer diagnosis and grateful for the public's concern. Yet, it drew attention to the fact that Kate Middleton didn't make a similar video. By the same token, when Prince William made a public statement about the crisis in Palestine and left Kate out of it entirely, he ignited rumors about the state of the couple's marriage. Ultimately, it's not just Kate's absence that is worrying fans; it's the way the other royals are avoiding the issue.
As royal expert Gareth Russell explained to Us Weekly: "Sometimes when you are a patient, even if you have the ability to raise awareness, you are still maybe processing some of this yourself. Maybe you want to take it at your own timetable." While Kate and Charles are going through health issues, they clearly have different struggles and desires for privacy. Even so, it seems that any attempts to stop the whirlwind of talk about Kate are moot until the public gets some real answers.
As Sally Bedell Smith told People, "The monarchy needs to be that anchor in times of trouble, and any sense of instability, which is inevitable when you have two of the key players out of action, is understandable." She added, "Everybody feels unsettled by uncertainty, and there is too much uncertainty that is surrounding the monarchy right now."