A Look Back At Bradley Cooper's Controversial Romance With Suki Waterhouse

People plugged into the pop culture zeitgeist are probably aware that model, actor, and singer Suki Waterhouse is with Robert Pattinson. Waterhouse announced her pregnancy in November 2023 and the couple's engagement was announced by sources the following month. Waterhouse and Pattinson have a six-year age gap, which is nothing compared to the 17-year age gap she had with former beau Bradley Cooper. Prior to dating Waterhouse, Cooper was with women much closer to his age. During his relationship with Renée Zellweger, there was only a slight age gap, since he is five years her junior.

Waterhouse and Cooper started dating in 2013 when she was 21 and he was 38. One of the biggest controversies of their romance was an impromptu book club at a park in Paris. In photos shared by the Daily Mail in August 2013, the couple were seen snuggled up together reading "Lolita" by Vladimir Nabokov. People couldn't help but observe that a controversial novel about a predatory man who sexually abuses his prepubescent stepdaughter is a very strange choice of reading material on a date with your significantly younger girlfriend.

Waterhouse was mostly tight-lipped about her and Cooper's relationship but she gave a small glimpse in an Elle interview from December 2013. She made it clear that she doesn't spend time reading what people say online and likened the deluge of online commentary to "less than a grain of salt in a huge beach of humanity." Then, the "Daisy Jones and the Six" actor mentioned ambitions for motherhood: "Not, like, now. And not next year. But in not too long."