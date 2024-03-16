The Spicy Drew Barrymore Commercial That Sparked Mixed Reviews

Drew Barrymore can add another new job title to her impressive resume — lover of bingo. Although homages to popular movies usually thrill audiences, one "Bingo Blitz" commercial starring Barrymore, which referenced a popular rom-com, was met with decidedly mixed reviews. In the advertisement for the mobile game, the former child actor sits at an outdoor cafe and plays "Bingo Blitz" on her phone.

When Barrymore gets bingo, she can't help but repeatedly cheer, "Yes! Yes!" Naturally, she also enthusiastically shouts, "Bingo!" to celebrate her win (via YouTube). An elderly woman at the cafe is intrigued by Barrymore's reaction. She coyly tells the waiter, "I'll have what she's having," referencing the iconic, saucy diner scene from "When Harry Met Sally." The waiter then hands the woman a phone and advises her to play "Bingo Blitz" too.

The commercial aired in 2022, the same year it was announced that Barrymore would be a virtual avatar in the app. However, many people weren't impressed with it. In the comments section on the "Bingo Blitz" YouTube channel, one person said, "Good lord, this drives me nutz! Nobody screams like that over a darn game!" Others expressed similar disdain for the advertisement, with one person admitting, "Thought I was the only one I'm glad I found my people! Most annoying commercial ever." Fortunately, although Barrymore's Paramount+ 2024 Super Bowl Commercial was a wild ride, it was also considerably more well-received.