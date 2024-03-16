HGTV's Tristyn And Kamohai Kalama Have An Adorable Family

"Renovation Aloha" hosts Tristyn and Kamohai Kalama may be on their way to becoming the next HGTV power couple, but as they tackle some of the most challenging projects, they continuously incorporate their Hawaiian heritage into their work. Kamohai's family has lived on the island for a whopping 64 generations, so they have a very deep connection to Hawaii. The couple also has a large extended family; between the Kalamas, they share 87 first cousins who live on the island, many of whom have house-flipping skills from construction to real estate. Tristyn's father is particularly helpful with their business, as she admitted in an interview with HGTV that he helps the couple scout out potential houses to flip.

Tristyn's father also helps with the end of the renovation process by sending the houses off right — he blesses each house that the couple has flipped with a song before they show it to possible buyers. "It's so significant to every part of who we are," Tristyn explained in an HGTV interview. "Blessing a home prepares a space for the new family coming in, pays respects, and shares insight into the historical."

While Tristyn admits that working so closely with family can create its own challenges, she wouldn't have it any other way. "You can always count on family," she said to TV Insider. "There is nothing more rewarding than being able to work alongside family."