HGTV's Tristyn And Kamohai Kalama Have An Adorable Family
Some of the most popular shows on HGTV are hosted by couples who work together; think Joanna and Chip Gaines from "Fixer Upper" and now-divorced Christina Hall and Tarek El-Moussa from "Flip or Flop." A family dynamic always does well on a renovation show, and for married couple Tristyn and Kamohai Kalama and their extended family, it's no different.
The couple appear on "Renovation Aloha," set in Hawaii, where they flip some of the most run-down, abandoned houses that have ever been showcased on HGTV. They are ambitious with their projects, as Kamohai told HGTV, "If the house isn't falling down, then it's fixable...We're buying the worst of the worst." With the worst of the worst comes big challenges, but the Kalamas persevere thanks to their supportive family; despite the challenges they might face in their careers, the couple keeps going in order to provide for their two children and to keep the Hawaiian culture and traditions alive for generations to come.
The Kamalas have a son and daughter
Husband and wife duo Kamohai and Tristyn Kalama have won over viewers of HGTV as they flip houses and pay homage to Hawaiian culture on "Renovation Aloha." They are passionate about their work and preserving the culture all over Hawaii, especially for their kids, seven-year-old daughter Yasiel and five-year-old son Vale, as they raise them on the island. It's clear that they cherish their time with their kids, as they share lots of adorable pictures of them on social media.
"Baby girl – stop growing, my heart can't take it," Kamohai and Tristyn wrote on Instagram, accompanying a photo of Yasiel. They also document some of their adventures, including exploring the island with their kids and celebrating holidays together.
The couple originally used their interest in real estate to provide for their family and build a better life for their children, but over the years, they've turned their business into their passion. The couple shared in a post advertising their real estate company, "Real estate took us from desperation to thriving. It can do that for you too!"
Their family helps out with the renovation process
"Renovation Aloha" hosts Tristyn and Kamohai Kalama may be on their way to becoming the next HGTV power couple, but as they tackle some of the most challenging projects, they continuously incorporate their Hawaiian heritage into their work. Kamohai's family has lived on the island for a whopping 64 generations, so they have a very deep connection to Hawaii. The couple also has a large extended family; between the Kalamas, they share 87 first cousins who live on the island, many of whom have house-flipping skills from construction to real estate. Tristyn's father is particularly helpful with their business, as she admitted in an interview with HGTV that he helps the couple scout out potential houses to flip.
Tristyn's father also helps with the end of the renovation process by sending the houses off right — he blesses each house that the couple has flipped with a song before they show it to possible buyers. "It's so significant to every part of who we are," Tristyn explained in an HGTV interview. "Blessing a home prepares a space for the new family coming in, pays respects, and shares insight into the historical."
While Tristyn admits that working so closely with family can create its own challenges, she wouldn't have it any other way. "You can always count on family," she said to TV Insider. "There is nothing more rewarding than being able to work alongside family."