Here's What You Need To Know About HGTV's Lakefront Empire

The following article mentions addiction.

It's no secret people can't stop watching HGTV, and the shows the follow teams of real estate and/or design professionals keep rolling in. Alison Victoria's "Windy City Rehab," for example, highlighted home renovations in Chicago, while "Fixer Upper" — which is now seen on Chip and Joanna Gaines' very own Magnolia Network — focuses entirely on projects situated in Waco, Texas. Meanwhile, Ben and Erin Napier's show "Home Town" transports viewers to Laurel, Mississippi, while "Love It or List It" and its spinoff, "Love It or List It Too" are both — fun fact — filmed in Canada.

On March 11, 2024, HGTV debuted "Lakefront Empire," a reality show set in Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks. "With its coveted prime water frontage, mega custom pools and hot tubs, and extravagant decked-out docks valued at up to $450K with boat slips, wet bars and double-decker water slides, Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks is the ultimate party destination for millions of visitors," gushed an HGTV press release, which described the region as the "Hamptons of the Midwest."

At the center of the show are a colorful collection of local real estate agents and brokers, with cameras following along as they find stunning waterfront homes for clients during their wildly busy summertime peak season; think more along the lines of Netflix's "Selling Sunset" than a renovation show like "Fixer Upper." To find out more about this intriguing new series, read on to find out everything you need to know about HGTV's "Lakefront Empire."