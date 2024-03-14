Royal Fans Take Closer Look At Kate Middleton's 2016 Vogue Cover After Her Photo Apology

Following her now-viral tweet about the Catherine, Princess of Wales, photoshop fail, Ruby Naldrett was interviewed by one of the publications she works with, the Daily Star. She explained that she and her friends thought the Mother's Day photo of Kate Middleton looked very familiar. They started "merging" it with other published photos of Kate to see which ones were almost the same.

Naldrett realized the Vogue photoshoot was the one that seemed the most similar. She said, "I sent it to my chat and they all agreed instantly and then I merged the pictures together and it was pretty much a perfect match."

The theory Naldrett posited on X received mixed feedback. Some people were on board with it, but not everyone believed it. They pointed out that of course the photos are similar since it's the same Kate Middleton smiling in both. On that, Naldrett told the Daily Star, "I know a lot of people disagree and say it's normal for someone to look the same way but the pictures are eight years apart and almost exactly the same. It's just a theory and it could be wrong, but I think the only real way they can put a stop to all these theories is by releasing the original (un)edited image."