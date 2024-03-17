What Went Down Behind The Scenes Of Prince Harry And Melania Trump's Awkward Photo Op

Harry, Duke of Sussex's awkward photo with former First Lady Melania Trump stole the show at her first official international solo visit at the 2017 Invictus Game opening ceremony. For her part, Trump tried to make a lasting impression by delivering a heartfelt thank-you to the troops and their families, meeting them, and intently watching the ceremony. CNN White House reporter Kate Bennett watched Trump from the sidelines and later told The Daily Front Row that Melania's reactions at the event proved that the general public had ill-formed opinions of her.

"I think people categorize Melania as a whole. They say she doesn't want to be here, she doesn't deign to touch the White House. I think those people would be surprised by just how opposite [of that] she is," she explained. Even before the games officially started, the then-First Lady struck up a conversation with Prince Harry and snapped a picture with him. While she looked pleased in the photo, the royal had the most awkward pose with three fingers buried into his blazer. Some wrote off the weird gesture as a somewhat innocent gang sign.

Others believed he was making the devil's horn, which, contrary to its name, is actually meant to protect one from evil spirits and drive them away. Glamour body language expert Patti Wood admitted that she was unsure if Harry's devil's horn gesture was a conscious decision. However, she also noted that most people's hands won't gravitate towards that awkward positioning. Meanwhile, Bennett had a simpler explanation.