Everything We Know About Joe Looney's Emotional Exit From HGTV's Fixer To Fabulous

As filming wrapped on the fifth season of HGTV's "Fixer to Fabulous" in December 2023, news finally came out that beloved carpenter Joe Looney would not be returning to work on Season 6 of the show. Co-host Jenny Marrs revealed the news in a sweet Instagram post congratulating the cast and crew on finishing another successful season.

"It was also a night to celebrate our beloved Joe Looney," she wrote of the end-of-season cast party. "I can't imagine doing this without him by our side but I'm grateful for the many years (so many pre-TV) with this amazing human. He deserves a little rest and we all sent him off to retirement with a whole lot of love (and requests to just pop by anytime he'd like)."

There was an outpouring of love in the comments for Looney as fans came to terms with the fact that he was leaving the show. One echoed Marrs' sentiment, commenting on the Instagram post, "Really going to miss Joe's dry sense of humor. He is awesome! Happy retirement, Joe!" Another reaffirmed the fans' love for the carpenter, writing on Instagram, "Joe, for me, has always been the highlight of the show. Happy retirement, my friend."