The Sad Experience Taylor Swift, Jessica Simpson And Carrie Underwood All Have In Common

Many sports fandoms in the world believe in curses. If their favorite team or player is underperforming, it has to be because of some bad luck or supernatural force out of their control, not just an off day or season. Unfortunately, sometimes, these curses assign blame to real-life people close to the athletes. In some instances, people have blamed the wives and girlfriends of their favorite NFL players for the players' shortcomings on the field, subjecting those WAGs to scrutiny they don't deserve.

Superstar Taylor Swift received the brunt of that during the 2023-2024 football season due to her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce. Two stars who felt the same before her were Carrie Underwood and Jessica Simpson, both of whom were linked to Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo.

Romo's rollercoaster of a love life includes these two blondes who got blamed for his bad games. Underwood started dating Romo in 2006, and they attended the Academy of Country Music Awards together in 2007, breaking up shortly after. While they were together, Romo played his worst game — well, his worst until he was in a relationship with Simpson. The game that stole the throne was between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles in December 2007, and Simpson was in the stands watching.