Prince William's Compliment To Kate Middleton After Photo Fiasco Is Raising Eyebrows

After Catherine, Princess of Wales, confessed to editing her suspicious U.K. Mother's Day portrait, Kensington Palace likely hoped that would squash the story. However, no such luck. A compliment that William, Prince of Wales, gave to Kate Middleton after the fiasco has brought the photoshopped picture back to the forefront of peoples' minds.

On March 14, 2024, William attended the opening of London's WEST Youth Zone. As seen in a video posted to the Sky News account on X, formerly known as Twitter, the prince was decorating cookies at the event. When someone commended him for his work on the cookie, William said, "No, it's really not that impressive. My wife is the arty one. And my children, my children are artier than I am." He then asked one of the kids at the event which frosting color to use next.

The comment about Kate being "arty" is definitely interesting timing after the graphic design drama. One reply to the tweet brought that up, with the commenter saying, "Not very good at Photoshop, though." Despite the fiasco that is the doctored photograph of Kate and her kids, the princess does enjoy photography as a hobby. Lewis Carroll's photography was even the subject of Kate's master's thesis at St. Andrews.