Prince William's Compliment To Kate Middleton After Photo Fiasco Is Raising Eyebrows
After Catherine, Princess of Wales, confessed to editing her suspicious U.K. Mother's Day portrait, Kensington Palace likely hoped that would squash the story. However, no such luck. A compliment that William, Prince of Wales, gave to Kate Middleton after the fiasco has brought the photoshopped picture back to the forefront of peoples' minds.
On March 14, 2024, William attended the opening of London's WEST Youth Zone. As seen in a video posted to the Sky News account on X, formerly known as Twitter, the prince was decorating cookies at the event. When someone commended him for his work on the cookie, William said, "No, it's really not that impressive. My wife is the arty one. And my children, my children are artier than I am." He then asked one of the kids at the event which frosting color to use next.
The comment about Kate being "arty" is definitely interesting timing after the graphic design drama. One reply to the tweet brought that up, with the commenter saying, "Not very good at Photoshop, though." Despite the fiasco that is the doctored photograph of Kate and her kids, the princess does enjoy photography as a hobby. Lewis Carroll's photography was even the subject of Kate's master's thesis at St. Andrews.
Kate enjoys photography, along with other artistic and athletic hobbies
PA News (via Yahoo!) reported that during a campus visit to Nottingham Trent University Clifton Campus, Catherine, Princess of Wales, said that the hobbies she picked up in university are ones she still enjoys. She continued, "I loved trying out new things, and challenging myself, whether [in] sports, music, or art." She mentioned a few by name, including tennis and photography.
While speaking with Woman & Home about the things Kate Middleton loves to do for fun, royal expert Carolyn Harris said Kate takes the photos of her children that are shared with the media. Harris continued, "And so we're seeing the Duchess' perspective on royal life and on her family, and that this is clearly an important creative outlet for her, as well as being a way to manage images of her children, reaching the wider public." Of course, that backfires sometimes, as people have seen with the U.K. Mother's Day photo.
But photography isn't the only artistic pursuit of Kate's. The hobby she and Princess Charlotte of Wales have in common is playing the piano. Kate is also very sporty. Some examples of athletic activities she enjoys are tennis and — the strange hobby William, Prince of Wales, can't get behind — swimming in ice-cold water. If Kate really is responsible for the awkwardly doctored family photo, perhaps she will switch gears and focus on one of her other great loves while the social media firestorm dies down.