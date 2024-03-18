Inside Hallmark Star Jessica Lowndes' Lowkey Love Life

Jessica Lowndes jumped into her professional career as a teen. Since then, the actor and musician has participated in an eclectic mix of projects. Lowndes has acted in some big TV shows, like 100-plus episodes of the "90210" reboot. In addition, she's appeared in suspenseful films like "Deadly Midwife" and heartwarming Hallmark films like "Merry Matrimony." A woman of many talents, Lowndes wrote, produced, and starred in the film "Harmony From the Heart." She's also created music videos for her songs and sung her own tunes in conjunction with movie roles.

When it comes to her romantic life, however, Lowndes keeps things quiet. Over the years, Lowndes has been linked to multiple individuals. In 2008, she was reportedly in a relationship with Adam Gregory, an actor she worked with on "90210." The following year, she was said to be dating Aaron Paul. At the time, the two actors were spotted strolling together after partying at a nightclub.

Lowndes has also been connected to athletes. From 2012 to 2013, she was in a relationship with Jeremy Bloom, an Olympic skier and former NFL player. Even though they lived thousands of miles apart, the two were photographed celebrating Lowndes' birthday in Las Vegas. Surprisingly, Lowdes was a little more public with her next beau. In April 2013, the actor revealed her relationship with Thom Evans on Instagram. However, Lowndes and the former rugby player lived even farther apart than she and Bloom did. Months later, this relationship also ended.