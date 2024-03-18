Why Travis Kelce's 2024 Athlete Of The Year Victory Is So Ironic

In addition to Travis Kelce's ties to Taylor Swift being rumored to have contributed to his People's Choice Award win, some believed he shouldn't have been awarded after several alarming moments. One instance that frustrated viewers took place during the Super Bowl. Kelce was criticized for yelling at Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid while on the sidelines. Some social media users even accused Kelce of having anger and alcohol issues, with one Twitter user writing, "Sad when a man with anger and alcohol issues is honored like he is wonderful."

In March 2024, he secured another prize at the iHeartPodcast Awards, which saw Travis and his brother Jason Kelce take home the Podcast of the Year. During their acceptance speech, the brothers even playfully thanked Swift fans. "Listen, this is an incredible honor, especially for two jabronis like us, to receive an award like this is beyond humbling and we would be remiss if we didn't immediately thank all of the 92 percenters out there — aka Swifties — who voted for us to win this award," Jason expressed on stage (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Elsewhere, with the 2023 NFL season complete and Swift no longer on her Eras tour, the pair is reportedly resting in Los Angeles. He also turned his attention to opening a new 1587 Prime restaurant with fellow teammate Patrick Mahomes. It seems that Kelce has already moved on from his interesting Athlete of the Year honor.