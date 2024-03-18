The Barbie Honor Queen Camilla Was Given That Diana Rejected

Barbie is one multitalented woman. In the 65 years since she first hit toy store shelves, she's held more than 250 careers, ranging from sports and music to various medical, science, and public service jobs, a judge, a presidential candidate, and a stint in every branch of the military. And while she's proudly all-American, she's been known to venture into the world of Buckingham Palace. Most recently, Queen Camilla was presented with a Barbie in her own image as she hosted an International Women's Day reception. The queen is president of the WOW (Women of the World) festival, and the guest list included representatives from the foundation, plus celebrities and local schoolgirls.

Recycling one of her iconic fashion moments, Camilla wore the same smart blue dress and black cape she donned at King Charles' accession. Her doll doppelgänger had the same ensemble, down to the hairdo. The queen called the Barbie "brilliant," adding, "[T]hey've taken about 50 years off my life" (via Daily Mail).

Camilla isn't the first British royal to have such a doll made in her image. In 2012, Mattel released a limited-edition Barbie set of William and Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales, in their wedding outfits to celebrate their first anniversary.(The dolls are going for $350 to $1,500 on eBay.) The late Queen Elizabeth II also received the Barbie honor in 2022 for her Platinum Jubilee. But don't bother doing a search for a Princess Diana Barbie — there isn't one, and never will be.