General Hospital Star Maurice Benard Loves Showing Off His Silly Side With Granddaughter TT

As Sonny Corinthos on "General Hospital," Maurice Benard plays things very straight, especially considering the life of the most powerful mafia boss on the Northeastern seafront is always in danger. In reality, Benard has dealt with some pretty serious issues himself although they thankfully haven't been nearly as dramatic. Benard has been very open about having bipolar disorder, and it was even written into the show as Sonny also grappled with the diagnosis. The soap star often shares his experience on social media, as well as via his YouTube show "State of Mind," in which Benard raises awareness about mental illness.

He also likes to let loose with humor online, often making funny videos with co-stars including Kin Shriner (Scotty Baldwin), Evan Hofer (Dex Heller), and Marcus Coloma (ex-Nikolas Cassadine). Likewise, Benard regularly shares sweet family moments with fans, particularly with the "General Hospital" star's three beloved grandkids, Eloise, TT, and Milo. In particular, Benard loves displaying his goofier side with TT as he shares her wonder of the world through the little girl's eyes and actions. On December 30, 2023, he posted a quick clip on TikTok of him holding TT and lovingly captioned it: "There's nothing like my granddaughter TT. A star in the making."

Just a couple of months prior, in October 2022, the soap stalwart shared a video on Instagram of him showing TT a scene of Sonny on "GH," confirming, "TT Watching Grandpa Sonny 4 the first time." His granddaughter hilariously, albeit understandably, looked more than a tad confused, then quickly nonplussed by watching her beloved grandfather on the television.