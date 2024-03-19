A Deep Dive Into Jessica Simpson's Marriage With Eric Johnson

Before Jessica Simpson's star-studded relationship history saw the addition of NFL star Eric Johnson, she wasn't entirely sure she could find someone who could love her. Speaking to People in 2023, Simpson shared, "I don't find it hard to love anybody, but I have always thought that I was hard to love, that I was too much for people, or my schedule was too demanding. I couldn't be a roadie all the time. I couldn't be a football wife. It was hard."

It's only natural that she drew that conclusion after some bad experiences from her past romances. Simpson's tumultuous 2-year-long romance with Tony Romo reportedly ended in 2009 after he dumped her via email the day before her birthday since he believed she had cheated on him with John Mayer, whom she dated in 2006. In her memoir "Open Book," she claimed that she hadn't been unfaithful, but Romo wouldn't believe it. However, she later rekindled her romance with Mayer.

In 2010, the "Last Train Home" singer did a crude Playboy interview where he spoke about his sex life with Simpson and compared it to drugs in the worst way possible. She obviously wasn't pleased, so she called it quits. So, naturally, Simpson was happy when her paths crossed with Johnson at a 2010 party. In "Open Book," she admitted that she was ready for a serious relationship at the time. However, there was just one small problem: John was technically married when they met.