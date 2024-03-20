Of All Paul Campbell's Hallmark Movies, This One Is His Favorite

With over a dozen Hallmark movies under his belt, including heartwarming romances and holiday tales filled with nostalgia, Paul Campbell has established himself as one of the network's most cherished stars. Following his debut alongside Chyler Leigh in the 2013 movie "Window Wonderland," Campbell continued to captivate audiences with his work for the Hallmark Channel, earning recognition along the way.

While it's certainly not easy for an artist to single out a favorite project of theirs, Campbell has managed to narrow his Hallmark repertoire down to one movie he loved doing most. If you guessed "Three Wise Men and a Baby," you guessed right, as the star described it as "one of the best filming experiences" of his life. When speaking to TV Insider, Campbell reflected on every movie he had ever done for the network, spotlighting the out-of-the-Hallmark-box project. He shared: "I will never forget it. It will always be very, very close to my heart."

In the 2022 movie, Campbell portrayed Stephan, one of three brothers who were unexpectedly left with a baby to care for during the holiday season. Alongside his co-stars Andrew Walker and Tyler Hynes, Campbell admitted to thoroughly enjoying his time on set during the three-week filming process. Notably, he also contributed to the story as a co-writer, adding an extra layer of significance to the project.