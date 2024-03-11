Lawyer Tells Us What Will Happen If Trump Can't Pay $454 Million Fraud Trial Fine

With his 2024 presidential campaign well underway, it seems that Donald Trump is facing an unusual conundrum. Trump owes New York State a whopping $454 million, and he doesn't have long to pay it. The fine was instated as a result of his civil fraud case back in February, and he was given until March 18 to pay what he owes.

Despite the former president's repeated assertions that he will have no problem paying the hefty fine, there has been increasing speculation that he doesn't actually have the funds he needs. This is ironic, since the case itself accused Trump of lying about his net worth. If Trump really isn't able to pay the fine, he's surely in for some trouble. But what exactly will happen to him? And what does this mean for the presidential race? We consulted an expert about what Trump's inability to pay would really mean. And, from the sound of it, he has to pay this fine one way or another.

As time runs out and more questions mount about how much money Trump really has, we're all wondering what further potential trouble with the law would be caused by his inability to pay the fine. We spoke to former federal prosecutor and president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, Neama Rahmani, about what exactly is at stake. "If Trump doesn't deposit money with the court or secure an appeal bond," Rahmani said, "he won't be able to appeal his judgment and it becomes enforceable."