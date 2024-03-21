Is There Truth To The Reba McEntire And Taylor Swift Feud Rumors?

Taylor Swift and Reba McEntire may seem like an unlikely pair, but if you remember that Swift got her big break as a country artist all the way back in 2006, it makes more sense. Unfortunately, the country music industry is no stranger to feuding and is known for its fair share of drama. Now, McEntire and Swift have found themselves at the heart of a damaging narrative, despite there being absolutely no truth to it.

It all started after McEntire's 2024 Super Bowl performance when a rumor began floating around the internet suggesting that she had a major problem with the "Bad Blood" hitmaker. Nearly an entire month later, a Facebook page called "America Loves Liberty" shared a story from its associated website, the satirical Dunning-Kruger Times, claiming that McEntire had criticized Swift for acting inappropriately during her performance of the National Anthem.

"I let her have it afterward. She's an entitled little brat," read the caption, allegedly quoting the country legend directly (via the New York Post). Despite the ironic nature of the Dunning-Kruger Times' content, the fake news item generated significant attention online, prompting McEntire herself to address her alleged feud with Swift head-on.