Anderson Cooper And Kelly Ripa's Families Have An Adorable Bond

Over the years, TV personalities Anderson Cooper and Kelly Ripa have made no secret of their close friendship. The two have worked together on more than one occasion, with Cooper filling in various times on Ripa's "Live!" over the years — and it turns out these two go as far back as the '90s. In 2018, Anderson shared a throwback snap of the two hugging on Instagram in celebration of Ripa's birthday. "How many nights dancing? How many early mornings? How many laughs and giggles? How many silly stories told and memories made? How many rooftop dinners and concerts and trips? How many confidences shared? More than I can ever thank you for. There is no one else like you, and I am so lucky to have you in my life. I love you," the CNN star captioned his sweet post.

And it sounds like these two really do have plenty of memories together. Heck, they even attended a Madonna concert together in 2015, which the pair recounted during an August 2023 episode of Ripa's podcast, "Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa." Does it get any more bestie territory than that? But it turns out that it's not just Cooper and Ripa who share a deep love for one another because their families do, too. That's especially true for Cooper's son, Wyatt, and Ripa's daughter, Lola Consuelos.