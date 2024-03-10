Inside The Rise And Fall Of Anderson Cooper's Relationship With Ex-Partner Benjamin Maisani
Despite being one of CNN's most prominent figures, Anderson Cooper has effectively shielded his romantic life from the public eye. While often speaking about the tragic details that have affected his life, the acclaimed journalist remains tight-lipped about his relationships, both past and present.
Cooper's only high-profile relationship was with his ex-partner, Benjamin Maisani, a businessman who owns several bars in New York City. Although reports suggest they met in 2009, the specifics of the beginning of their romance remain undisclosed. Throughout the early years of their relationship, both Cooper and Maisani kept a low profile, with Maisani first hinting at their connection in 2014. Proving he shared his then-partner's penchant for privacy, Maisani told French Morning of being in the spotlight, "I understand that it interests people, but [fame] doesn't interest me. Like most people, I never really thought about it, and I never wanted to be a celebrity." Referencing his relationship with Cooper, he noted, "I knew I'd have to be careful right from the start before it had a chance to get out of hand."
It wasn't until nearly six years into their relationship that Cooper and Maisani made their first public appearance together, attending the 2015 GLAAD Awards as a couple. Over the next couple of years, they gradually shared glimpses of their romance with the public, though they still kept a lid on any intricacies.
The two called it quits after almost 10 years
While not publicly disclosing particular details of their romantic connection, Anderson Cooper and Benjamin Maisani opened up about their shared passion for collecting artwork. In October 2017, the former pair spoke to Town & Country magazine, with Cooper crediting Maisani for sparking his interest in art. Notably, Maisani has a background in art history, having studied the subject in college and subsequently working at the NYC Morgan Library and Museum.
However, just months later, Cooper announced their separation in a statement to People, revealing that they had parted ways a while ago. "We remain the best of friends and will continue to share much of our lives together," the CNN anchor shared. While the reasons behind their split were left unaddressed at the time, Cooper hinted that his demanding work schedule, which keeps him away from home frequently, might've been a factor. "I think [Maisani is] annoyed that I travel so much, but he also knows how much I like it. He's kind of used to it," Cooper told the outlet in 2017.
Despite calling it quits with Maisani, Cooper continued to live with his ex. In 2020, the journalist became a father for the first time and opted to include Maisani in the process, even though they were no longer together.
Cooper and Maisani share two children together and continue to co-parent them
During an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2021, Anderson Cooper opened up about co-parenting his son, Wyatt Morgan, with Benjamin Maisani. "We get along really well, and, yeah, it's weird, but it works out," he shared. Reflecting on their arrangement, Anderson revealed that his relationship deal breaker with Maisani was his reluctance to have children. Yet, it clearly worked out great for the former pair, just in a different way. "He came around to the idea, and now he is such a great parent," Anderson noted.
In a 2020 interview with People, the CNN anchor shared that he wanted Wyatt to have multiple sources of love and support in his life, which is why he had no problem with Maisani being one of Wyatt's parental figures. "I knew what it was like growing up without a dad," Anderson poignantly shared. His father, Wyatt Emory Cooper, passed away when Anderson was 10 years old, and the journalist honored his family history with his son's name.
Two years later, Cooper and Maisani welcomed another boy into their family, Sebastian Luke. During his CNN show, "Anderson Cooper 360°," Anderson shared that Maisani had already legally adopted Wyatt and would do the same for Sebastian. "Wyatt calls me 'daddy' and Benjamin 'papa.' We're a family," Anderson gushed, summarizing where he stands with his ex-partner years after their split.