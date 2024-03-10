Inside The Rise And Fall Of Anderson Cooper's Relationship With Ex-Partner Benjamin Maisani

Despite being one of CNN's most prominent figures, Anderson Cooper has effectively shielded his romantic life from the public eye. While often speaking about the tragic details that have affected his life, the acclaimed journalist remains tight-lipped about his relationships, both past and present.

Cooper's only high-profile relationship was with his ex-partner, Benjamin Maisani, a businessman who owns several bars in New York City. Although reports suggest they met in 2009, the specifics of the beginning of their romance remain undisclosed. Throughout the early years of their relationship, both Cooper and Maisani kept a low profile, with Maisani first hinting at their connection in 2014. Proving he shared his then-partner's penchant for privacy, Maisani told French Morning of being in the spotlight, "I understand that it interests people, but [fame] doesn't interest me. Like most people, I never really thought about it, and I never wanted to be a celebrity." Referencing his relationship with Cooper, he noted, "I knew I'd have to be careful right from the start before it had a chance to get out of hand."

It wasn't until nearly six years into their relationship that Cooper and Maisani made their first public appearance together, attending the 2015 GLAAD Awards as a couple. Over the next couple of years, they gradually shared glimpses of their romance with the public, though they still kept a lid on any intricacies.