Inside David Bromstad's Friendship With Fellow HGTV Star Genevieve Gorder

Designers David Bromstad and Genevieve Gorder may have grown close over the fact that they both hail from Minnesota, but they have even more in common; both HGTV hosts took an unusual route to becoming interior designers. For Gorder, interior design and renovation weren't something she was originally passionate about pursuing.

When asked by Room Fu if she would have wanted to compete on "Design Star" at a young age, Gorder responded: "Probably not, because I wasn't really interested so much in interiors, honestly." She opened up about what she was like before the fame, saying: "The world of interior design felt a little conservative and stagnant to me at that age ... I didn't really know that it would become a relevant part of my life. As a graphic designer, I didn't know this would parlay into interior design down the road. It was a happy accident."

As for Bromstad, before becoming an HGTV star he started working as an illustrator for Disney and slowly transitioned into working at the sculpture department for the brand. He started designing model homes, and realized that interior design was what he wanted to pursue. "So everything I've done through my life just seemed to fit perfectly," Bromstad told The List. "And it got me out to TV and then learning interior design on TV, like interior design is ... I'm obsessed with it. It's the passion I never knew I was going to have."