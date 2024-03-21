Inside Tim Allen's Relationship With His Wife Jane Hajduk

Tim Allen has been stealing our hearts for decades as one of America's finest comedic actors. Whether he's donning a Santa suit for "The Santa Clause" or hamming it up as a family man on "Home Improvement" and "Last Man Standing," Allen has a penchant for connecting with audiences in a way that others cannot. No one knows just how enigmatic the actor can be better than his wife, Jane Hajduk. The couple are always spotted together at events, arm in arm, with huge smiles on their faces. But is their story a love story for the ages or just a fleeting moment in Hollywood history?

Fans may remember that Allen was married once before to Laura Deibel, but the pair divorced after 19 years of marriage in 2003. By that time, Allen had already found love again with actress Jane Hajduk and was well on his way to becoming a married man again. As far as famous marriages go, this union seems solid as a rock, and even Allen himself has admitted that his first marriage taught him what not to do the second time around.

When so many showbiz relationships go down in flames (we're still thinking about all the drama surrounding Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie) how do Allen and Hajduk keep on trucking? What do we know about their relationship, and are things really as blissful as they seem between the funnyman and his wife? Let's dive in and find out.