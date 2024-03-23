Jennifer Garner Reportedly Knew Ben Affleck Still Had Feelings For J.Lo During Their Marriage

Few celebrity relationships have been as complicated as the one between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The couple, affectionately known as "Bennifer," dominated Hollywood in the early aughts after they met in 2001. Their 2002 engagement was welcome news for fans, but their canceled wedding in 2003 led to their split in 2004. Affleck moved on with Jennifer Garner, whom he married in 2005. While Garner and Affleck were also beloved by fans, their relationship wasn't so perfect, as Affleck was still hung up on Lopez.

Garner and Affleck spent a decade together as husband and wife before the couple filed for divorce in 2015. They were able to put aside their differences and co-parent their three children together, something both exes have appreciated after their split. However, some fans are angry on Garner's behalf after discovering that Affleck had been holding onto the love letters he wrote to Lopez during their relationship, even though he had moved on with Garner. While this would give Garner a reason for anger, it's not news to the "13 Going On 30" actor, as a source told the Daily Mail in 2024, "Jennifer [Garner] knew going into her marriage how Ben felt about JLo, and it was not a secret."