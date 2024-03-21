How Barron Trump's Life Compares To His Siblings When They Were 18

Barron Trump is the youngest son of Donald Trump and the only child whom Donald and Melania Trump share, but Barron has four half-siblings: Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, and Tiffany Trump. Barron turned 18 on March 20, 2024, but his life looks a bit different than his siblings' lives at that age due to his father's former president status. After his father was not reelected in 2020, Barron transferred to a new school and became a student at Florida's Oxbridge Academy.

Instead of remaining in sunny Palm Beach (where they lived with their mother Ivana Trump) for high school, Don Jr., Eric, and Ivanka went to boarding school up north. The brothers attended Pennsylvania's Hill School and Ivanka attended Connecticut's Choate Rosemary Hall. Tiffany, whose mother is actor Marla Maples, lived with her mother in California after Donald and Maples divorced. As a teenager, she attended Viewpoint School in Calabasas.

The Trump siblings' teenage years likely looked very different because they attended schools all over the country. However, Don Jr., Ivanka, and Tiffany all went to the same school — the University of Pennsylvania, where Donald had also gone. Eric graduated from Georgetown University, and after getting her undergraduate degree, Tiffany headed to Georgetown Law School. Barron has yet to announce a college choice as of this writing.