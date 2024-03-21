PR Expert Tells Us Barron Trump's Path To Overcoming Public Scrutiny In Adulthood

Wasn't it just yesterday Barron Trump was a shy 9-year-old moving into the White House? As of March 20, 2024, that little tween is now 18 years old, and looking very different from his days on Pennsylvania Avenue. Most notably, he's outdone his dad in one significant way: Donald Trump often mentions Barron's height (reportedly 6'7") in his speeches and interviews. But while he enjoyed a relatively quiet life as a minor child, he may not be so lucky if his father wins a second administration. As former NBC senior executive Mike Sington noted on a now-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter), "Barron Trump turns 18 today. He's fair game now." Sington later told Newsweek, "I [meant], as an adult, he's 'fair game' for criticism from the press."

Staying under the radar will be harder for Barron to do as he gains more independence. The high school senior is said to be looking at colleges, and it's quite possible he may soon be living away from his parents, regardless of whether they move back to D.C. or stay in Florida. How can Barron best handle the added attention he'll be getting? For answers, The List spoke exclusively to Eden Gillott, president of Gillott Communications and a specialist in crisis and reputation management. Her advice, in a nutshell: Stay the course. "[T]he best course of action in facing inevitable criticism is to embrace the life he chooses to lead, unfettered by the fear of public scrutiny," she said.