8 Behind-The-Scenes Details Of Love Is Blind Season 6

At the Season 6 reunion of "Love Is Blind," Trevor Sova was put in the hot seat about his lies. Though it was a highly anticipated moment for some viewers, Trevor certainly didn't enjoy it, and apparently, neither did Jeramey Lutinski. During the segment, a visibly uncomfortable Trevor struggled to explain why he signed on to a show to find love despite having a girlfriend he, according to his own words, wanted to marry back home.

Trevor ended up apologizing to Chelsea Blackwell, whom he found a connection with during filming. He also claimed that the relationship he had back home was "toxic" and denied allegations that he joined the show to further his career. After stumbling through an explanation, Trevor asked Nick Lachey if he could leave. Despite the awkwardness of the situation, his castmates seemed sympathetic towards him, but he didn't return to the stage after being dismissed.

In an Instagram Story, Jeramey posted a clip of the reunion and shared his thoughts about the tense exchange. "When he came on stage he was clearly shook," Jeramey wrote (via Entertainment Tonight). "Also, before the texts were shown he said he was not mentally able to handle it at the moment. Instead of letting him go then, he had to sit through it. Except that whole part is missing." After revealing the behind-the-scenes moment, Jeramey had an important message for fans. "Mental health is a real thing people," he wrote.