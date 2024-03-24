Everything We Know About RFK Jr.'s Rumored Affairs

Note: This article discusses suicide.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s complicated family dynamic is largely a result of the Kennedy's deep political ties. However, the independent 2024 presidential candidate has also earned a reputation for having several extramarital affairs. In a 2015 expose, "RFK Jr.: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the Dark Side of the Dream," author Jerry Oppenheimer dove into some of the affairs of Kennedy's life — even those that came into play while he was married to his three wives.

For example, RFK Jr. first wed Emily Ruth Black in 1982 (the two divorced in 1994). According to Oppenheimer, he was likely unfaithful to her during that time. The writer quoted journalist David Horowitz, who was following RFK Jr. on the road during his uncle Ted Kennedy's 1980 presidential campaign: "There were women there like moths to the flame. I just know that he was f***ing everything in sight even though he was involved with Emily Black, who was just very quiet, just seemed like a nice person" (via Daily Mail).

The allegations didn't stop during his second marriage to Mary Kathleen Richardson, as she also learned of him cheating with multiple women. Even with his current wife Cheryl Hines, whom he married in 2014, it has been alleged that she confronted RFK Jr. over his philandering ways, a seemingly common occurrence in all of RFK Jr.'s relationships.