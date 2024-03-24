Everything We Know About RFK Jr.'s Rumored Affairs
Note: This article discusses suicide.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s complicated family dynamic is largely a result of the Kennedy's deep political ties. However, the independent 2024 presidential candidate has also earned a reputation for having several extramarital affairs. In a 2015 expose, "RFK Jr.: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the Dark Side of the Dream," author Jerry Oppenheimer dove into some of the affairs of Kennedy's life — even those that came into play while he was married to his three wives.
For example, RFK Jr. first wed Emily Ruth Black in 1982 (the two divorced in 1994). According to Oppenheimer, he was likely unfaithful to her during that time. The writer quoted journalist David Horowitz, who was following RFK Jr. on the road during his uncle Ted Kennedy's 1980 presidential campaign: "There were women there like moths to the flame. I just know that he was f***ing everything in sight even though he was involved with Emily Black, who was just very quiet, just seemed like a nice person" (via Daily Mail).
The allegations didn't stop during his second marriage to Mary Kathleen Richardson, as she also learned of him cheating with multiple women. Even with his current wife Cheryl Hines, whom he married in 2014, it has been alleged that she confronted RFK Jr. over his philandering ways, a seemingly common occurrence in all of RFK Jr.'s relationships.
Mary Richardson located an apparent confession of Kennedy Jr.'s affairs
Two years before Mary Richardson's untimely passing in May 2012, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had filed for divorce from her. The two had married in 1994, right after RFK Jr. divorced his first wife Emily Black. Shortly after he decided to part ways with Richardson for good, she allegedly located a diary belonging to RFK Jr. (via The New York Post). The 398-page journal featured several admissions of his affairs while married to Richardson. He documented at least 37 women with whom he'd had encounters. On one day in particular, November 13, 2001, the conspiracy theorist claimed to have had intimate interactions with three women. Not long before Richardson died by suicide, she reportedly told those close to her that her husband would use the name "Robert Strong" to carry out his flings without being caught.
In 2014, two years after Richardson passed away, plastic surgeon Laurence Kirwan accused RFK Jr. of sleeping with his wife, Chelsea Chapman Kirwan, beginning back in 2012 while RFK Jr. was still legally married — but estranged from — to Richardson, the mother of four of his children. It seems that while the Kirwans were going through a divorce and the rumored affair continued, RFK Jr. also started dating Cheryl Hines, who allegedly learned of the Kirwan romance.
Cheryl Hines supposedly confronted Kennedy Jr. over his cheating
Cheryl Hines reportedly became privy to her husband dating Chelsea Chapman Kirwan shortly before they wed in August 2014. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. even allegedly invited Kirwan to an event in April 2013; the two had met at a New York gym. However, a source shot down claims that RFK Jr. was cheating on Hines, telling the Daily Mail, "There has been no concrete proof of this affair."
Hines chose to move forward with their nuptials but those close to them believed she was making a mistake. One anonymous friend, who claimed to have attended their wedding, shared their shock regarding Hines marrying the environmental attorney, knowing his history. "Any woman who thinks they're going to change Bobby is misguided and purposefully ignorant. Women have to understand what they're getting into when they're with him," the friend shared, as recounted in "RFK Jr.: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the Dark Side of the Dream" (via Page Six). With Hines and the father of six remaining together as of March 2024, it's unknown if they are still dealing with cheating scandals.