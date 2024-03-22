Kimberly Guilfoyle's Latest Inappropriate Outfit Has Even Trump Fans Turning On Her
Kimberly Guilfoyle is no stranger to an inappropriate outfit. The Republican TV personality and former attorney, who was an advisor to Donald Trump during his time in office, has hit the headlines quite a few times over the years for her interesting sartorial choices. One of the most notable happened back in 2022 when she caught some serious heat for wearing an all-black outfit to Tiffany Trump's wedding. That outfit even had "The View" star Alyssa Farah Griffin declaring on the show, "She was dressed like she was going to a MAGA funeral or something." Yikes.
But while Guilfoyle's style has definitely transformed over the years, it's another black dress that had a few eyebrows raised this time around. Guilfoyle's latest unique outfit choice came when she attended a fundraiser for Republican Congress candidate Abraham "Abe" Hamadeh at the famous Trump compound, Mar-A-Largo. Her knee-high black pencil dress featured a deep plunge over her chest in addition to a thigh-high slit over her left leg, both of which were filled in with a completely sheer sparkly mesh — maybe not exactly what you'd call suitable for a political fundraiser. Even Trump supporters who usually have positive things to say about Guilfoyle were less than impressed with her clothing choices for the event, and they made their displeasure known on social media.
Kimberly Guilfoyle followers were super distracted by her revealing outfit
Kimberly Guilfoyle shared a clip of herself speaking at Abe Hamadeh's fundraiser on Instagram on March 21, 2024, but not many people were all that focused on what she was saying. Instead, her comments section was flooded with messages about her plunging and high-slit outfit choice being out of place for the occasion. "Kimberly, your words would be taken more seriously if you put on some clothes and look respectable. Please!" one person commented on the upload, while another wrote, "Wow, I like Kimberly but I can't believe how she's dressed so revealing like that." A third fan commented, "Girl, I have always like you. But for crying out loud put some clothes on."
But while Guilfoyle's own fans had a whole lot to say about her glitzy party dress, it didn't seem as though Hamadeh was quite so worried about her choice of clothing. He actually shared several photos from the event on his own Instagram account, two of which showed Guilfoyle in her plunging outfit. "Incredible evening at Mar-a-Lago with @realdonaldtrump, @kimberlyguilfoyle, Kash Patel, Rudy Giuliani, @richardgrenell, and @bernardkerik!" he captioned the upload. "Thank you to everyone for coming and showing your support." Well, all we can say is that the Trump family themselves haven't faired much better when it comes to event appropriate outfits over the years, either.