Kimberly Guilfoyle's Latest Inappropriate Outfit Has Even Trump Fans Turning On Her

Kimberly Guilfoyle is no stranger to an inappropriate outfit. The Republican TV personality and former attorney, who was an advisor to Donald Trump during his time in office, has hit the headlines quite a few times over the years for her interesting sartorial choices. One of the most notable happened back in 2022 when she caught some serious heat for wearing an all-black outfit to Tiffany Trump's wedding. That outfit even had "The View" star Alyssa Farah Griffin declaring on the show, "She was dressed like she was going to a MAGA funeral or something." Yikes.

But while Guilfoyle's style has definitely transformed over the years, it's another black dress that had a few eyebrows raised this time around. Guilfoyle's latest unique outfit choice came when she attended a fundraiser for Republican Congress candidate Abraham "Abe" Hamadeh at the famous Trump compound, Mar-A-Largo. Her knee-high black pencil dress featured a deep plunge over her chest in addition to a thigh-high slit over her left leg, both of which were filled in with a completely sheer sparkly mesh — maybe not exactly what you'd call suitable for a political fundraiser. Even Trump supporters who usually have positive things to say about Guilfoyle were less than impressed with her clothing choices for the event, and they made their displeasure known on social media.