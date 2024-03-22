Discovery Of Riley Strain's Body Confirms Crucial & Tragic Detail About The Case

After weeks of searching for Riley Strain, his body was recovered from the Cumberland River in Nashville on March 22. Metro Nashville PD took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to confirm the heartbreaking news, explaining, "No foul play-related trauma was observed. An autopsy is pending." The news undoubtedly comes as a terrible shock to Strain's mom and stepdad, Michelle Strain and Chris Whiteid, as well as his siblings.

A few days before news of the discovery broke, TikTokers found a major clue in his missing case by recovering his credit card near Cumberland River, where authorities later found his body. However, on March 21, Whiteid told ABC that the family had been mentally preparing themselves for bad news after weeks of fruitless searches. "Everybody knows it, everybody's thinking it — those conversations are starting to happen," he explained. "It's not what we want. And I understand that people want to know what we're feeling — we're feeling frustrated, we're feeling hurt, we're feeling depressed."

On the same day, the distraught stepfather told News Nation that the family was still optimistic about Strain's happy and healthy return and would continue to look on the bright side until they received strong evidence that tragedy had struck. His loss is also profoundly felt by his Delta Chi fraternity members. During a March 19 press conference, Strain's mom shared that his closest friends at the society were equally shaken up by his disappearance.