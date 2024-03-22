The One Sentence Kate Middleton Used To Assure Us That Her Marriage Is Rock Solid

How Kate Middleton chose to speak about her health crisis during her announcement made it abundantly clear that her kids are of the utmost importance during this difficult time. Furthermore, the way she spoke about parenting her children showed that she and William are united on that front. "William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family," Kate explained. She added that "it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that's appropriate for them."

William ignited rumors about his and Kate's marriage when he used his own personal logo, rather than his joint logo with Kate, while addressing the conflict in the Middle East on X, formerly known as Twitter, in late February. While this seemed to show a separation between the couple, simple details of Kate's language in her March 22 statement did the opposite. The princess said she was grateful for Williams' presence during this trying time, as well as for "the love, support, and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both." Then, she again spoke on behalf of herself and William. "We hope that you'll understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment," she said.