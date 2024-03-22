The One Sentence Kate Middleton Used To Assure Us That Her Marriage Is Rock Solid
Amidst endless rumors about Catherine, Princess of Wales' health crisis, what was really going on with the Princess of Wales is finally clear, and it's heartbreaking. On March 22, 2024, Kate Middleton released a statement detailing her health problems and the cancer treatment that she was undergoing. This surely answers many of the questions royal fans have had over the past few months. Beyond the answers about her health, though, one sentence in her statement also cleared up some speculation about her marriage, which arose due to the secrecy surrounding Kate's disappearance from the public eye.
"Having William by my side has been a great sense of reassurance," Kate said in an Instagram video as she recalled what she described as "an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family." It's clear based on this simple statement that regardless of what may be going on between the Prince and Princess of Wales, he has been supporting her during this difficult time. While this statement is sure to put most of the rumors circulating about Kate to rest, she made sure that it would also calm any nerves about the state of her marriage.
The way Kate spoke about parenting with William showed unity
How Kate Middleton chose to speak about her health crisis during her announcement made it abundantly clear that her kids are of the utmost importance during this difficult time. Furthermore, the way she spoke about parenting her children showed that she and William are united on that front. "William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family," Kate explained. She added that "it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that's appropriate for them."
William ignited rumors about his and Kate's marriage when he used his own personal logo, rather than his joint logo with Kate, while addressing the conflict in the Middle East on X, formerly known as Twitter, in late February. While this seemed to show a separation between the couple, simple details of Kate's language in her March 22 statement did the opposite. The princess said she was grateful for Williams' presence during this trying time, as well as for "the love, support, and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both." Then, she again spoke on behalf of herself and William. "We hope that you'll understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment," she said.
Kate's statement may or may not put affair rumors to rest
Amid Kate Middleton's PR nightmare over the last few months, all eyes have been on Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley. Past rumors that Prince William was having an affair with Hanbury were reignited when much of the public suspected that the deterioration of Kate's marriage to William was at the root of her disappearance from public view. The rumors became so pervasive that Hanbury's lawyers recently released a statement calling them "completely false," per Business Insider. Kensington Palace has rejected requests to comment on the alleged affair.
Despite Kate and William's choice to ignore the affair rumors, Kate's statement about her health problems has, at least, made it clear that divorce isn't the reason behind her absence from the public eye. Therefore, regardless of what the public may suspect about William and his relationships with others, it's clear that in Kate's time of need, her marriage is solid.