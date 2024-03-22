Kate Middleton's Message About George, Charlotte, And Louis Amid Cancer Will Gut Every Parent
What really happened to Princess Catherine is heartbreaking. Prior to her abdominal surgery in January 2024, it was thought that she didn't have cancer. In a March 22 video shared on Kensington Palace's Instagram page, Catherine explained that cancer was, in fact, found following her surgery, despite the earlier belief that her condition was non-cancerous. In the time since, Catherine has begun chemotherapy on a preventative basis.
The most heartbreaking part of Catherine's video is the message about her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Helping them deal with the news appears to be the primary reason for the intense secrecy surrounding the family since January, as Catherine talked about dealing with the cancer diagnosis alongside William. "It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment, but most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I'm going to be okay," the princess explained.
Having to share a cancer diagnosis with your children is no easy feat. Sources close to the royal family revealed that Princess Catherine's kids have taken charge nursing her back to health amid her surgery recovery, and will likely continue taking good care of their mother while she continues with cancer treatments.
People have shared support for Catherine following the news
In her announcement video, Princess Catherine described what she's explained to her children. "As I've said to them, I am well, and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body, and spirits," she explained. She also said it was wonderful having Prince William alongside her and expressed gratitude for the people who've offered their support. Catherine added that her family needs "time, space, and privacy" during her cancer treatment. After curiosity over Princess Catherine's condition led to a major hospital scandal, it's unsurprising that the princess is reiterating a need for privacy at this time.
After she announced her cancer diagnosis, Catherine received an outpouring of support on social media. The comments on her Instagram video were flooded with kind words for her and her family, some from fellow mothers. One person wrote, "From one mom of three to another mom of three, sending strength and health." While another commented, "We all adore you and your family, and are totally with you every step of the way."
'Open communication' is important to Catherine and William's parenting
In 2021, an insider told Us Weekly how Princess Catherine and Prince William raise their children. "Open communication is key for them," the source said. "[But they] set boundaries and have rules in place." They also said Catherine and William want their kids "to express their emotions and ask questions to enable them to grow up as healthy adults."
An open space to share and express feelings in a family is important, especially in difficult times like Catherine's cancer diagnosis. In the wake of her illness and treatment, Catherine has support from William, their children, and the wider royal family. Unfortunately, Catherine is one of several royals who have been diagnosed with cancer in recent years. In 2024, both Sarah, Duchess of York, and King Charles III shared their own cancer diagnoses prior to the Princess of Wales which allows her to have the support of people who understand what she's going through.
A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said that Charles is "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did" and that he has "remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks" (via People).