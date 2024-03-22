Kate Middleton's Message About George, Charlotte, And Louis Amid Cancer Will Gut Every Parent

What really happened to Princess Catherine is heartbreaking. Prior to her abdominal surgery in January 2024, it was thought that she didn't have cancer. In a March 22 video shared on Kensington Palace's Instagram page, Catherine explained that cancer was, in fact, found following her surgery, despite the earlier belief that her condition was non-cancerous. In the time since, Catherine has begun chemotherapy on a preventative basis.

The most heartbreaking part of Catherine's video is the message about her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Helping them deal with the news appears to be the primary reason for the intense secrecy surrounding the family since January, as Catherine talked about dealing with the cancer diagnosis alongside William. "It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment, but most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I'm going to be okay," the princess explained.

Having to share a cancer diagnosis with your children is no easy feat. Sources close to the royal family revealed that Princess Catherine's kids have taken charge nursing her back to health amid her surgery recovery, and will likely continue taking good care of their mother while she continues with cancer treatments.