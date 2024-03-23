PR Expert Tells Us Kate Middleton's Official Statement Is Protecting Her Family

We now know what really happened to Kate Middleton after weeks of silence, speculation, and wild rumors. Catherine, Princess of Wales released a video on the Wales' Instagram account explaining she is undergoing treatment for an unspecified form of cancer discovered during post-surgical tests after her abdominal operation. For the sake of their three children, Kate added, she and William, Prince of Wales broke the news to the kids gradually and "in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be okay."

To better understand the princess's message, The List spoke exclusively with communications executive Amy Prenner, CEO of The Prenner Group, a PR firm in Southern California. Prenner praised both the message and its delivery. "Kate's PR team put out this official statement with careful consideration for both the personal and public implications of the news," she said. "The statement appears to have been crafted with sensitivity and a focus on maintaining a sense of privacy while acknowledging the gravity of the situation."

Penner also noted the timing of the news, which occurred more than two months after the announcement of Kate's original surgery. She and William were clearly prioritizing their children's well-being over the curiosity of a public with no personal stake in the matter. "[They chose] an appropriate time to release the statement to minimize disruption and ensure that Middleton and her family have had time to process the news privately," Penner said.