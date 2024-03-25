Inside Paris Hilton And Mauricio Umansky's Family Feud

Bravo fans are quite familiar with the on-again-off-again feuds between sisters Kyle Richards, Kim Richards, and Kathy Hilton. However, a new unlikely conflict has arisen between Paris Hilton and Mauricio Umansky. Typically, the socialite seemingly stays out of the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" type of drama that has played out among her relatives for cameras throughout the years. However, Paris has made the rare move of taking her issues with her uncle public.

Allegedly, their rift stems from Umansky's voicing his decision to part ways with the real estate company owned by Paris's father, Rick Hilton. Umansky — Kyle's estranged husband — exited Hilton & Hyland after feeling slighted by his brother-in-law. In a preview for Netflix's "Buying Beverly Hills," Umansky admitted that he wasn't pleased that Rick refused to make him a partner at Hilton & Hyland. This would lead to Umansky launching his own enterprise, The Agency, alongside Blair Chang and Billy Rose in 2011. While it has been years since their business dealings soured, it is apparent that Umanksy may still have some feelings about how things played out. Meanwhile, Paris believes the "Dancing With the Stars" dancer could be playing it up for the cameras.