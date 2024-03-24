Kate Middleton's Uncle Gary Goldsmith Has Scathing Words For Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton's family has made their feelings clear about Meghan Markle in both subtle and not-so-subtle ways. The Princess of Wales has diplomatically avoided speaking about her sister-in-law, but their public appearances together have become progressively icier over the years. Kate's uncle Gary Goldsmith, on the other hand, hasn't hesitated to speak his mind about the Duchess of Sussex. After the "Harry & Meghan" Netflix docuseries aired, Goldsmith blasted Meghan on "GB News" for suggesting his niece was formal and reserved.

Goldsmith, the brother of Kate's mother Carole Middleton, has been gaining more of a fan base lately because of his appearance on the UK's version of "Celebrity Big Brother." He was the first contestant voted out of the house, but the attention has served to extend his 15 minutes of fame and result in more interviews. Speaking to the The Times' March 23 edition, Goldsmith got in more harsh jabs at Meghan. Repeatedly calling her "laughing girl," he expressed outrage at Meghan's allegations of racism within the royal family. Meghan and Prince Harry reportedly considered naming the royals who they claim made insensitive remarks about skin color, and an unauthorized biography by Omid Scobie is said to have cited Kate as one in an early edition. Goldsmith explained he grew up in a diverse community, so "[t]he idea that Laughing Girl says Kate is racist makes [him] furious." He says, "Kate knows her family's roots and is proud of them. I'm sorry, but Laughing Girl is not good people."