Kate Middleton's Uncle Gary Goldsmith Has Scathing Words For Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton's family has made their feelings clear about Meghan Markle in both subtle and not-so-subtle ways. The Princess of Wales has diplomatically avoided speaking about her sister-in-law, but their public appearances together have become progressively icier over the years. Kate's uncle Gary Goldsmith, on the other hand, hasn't hesitated to speak his mind about the Duchess of Sussex. After the "Harry & Meghan" Netflix docuseries aired, Goldsmith blasted Meghan on "GB News" for suggesting his niece was formal and reserved.
Goldsmith, the brother of Kate's mother Carole Middleton, has been gaining more of a fan base lately because of his appearance on the UK's version of "Celebrity Big Brother." He was the first contestant voted out of the house, but the attention has served to extend his 15 minutes of fame and result in more interviews. Speaking to the The Times' March 23 edition, Goldsmith got in more harsh jabs at Meghan. Repeatedly calling her "laughing girl," he expressed outrage at Meghan's allegations of racism within the royal family. Meghan and Prince Harry reportedly considered naming the royals who they claim made insensitive remarks about skin color, and an unauthorized biography by Omid Scobie is said to have cited Kate as one in an early edition. Goldsmith explained he grew up in a diverse community, so "[t]he idea that Laughing Girl says Kate is racist makes [him] furious." He says, "Kate knows her family's roots and is proud of them. I'm sorry, but Laughing Girl is not good people."
Gary Goldsmith predicts an end to the Sussex marriage
Gary Goldsmith's Times interview revealed he considers Meghan Markle a homewrecker on top of everything else. "[Prince] William, [Prince] Harry and Kate [Middleton] were such a happy little trio and it got totally ruined" before the duchess joined the family, he claimed. Meghan's intrusion, along with the scandal surrounding Prince Andrew, have put a strain on the marriage of Prince William and his niece, Goldsmith added. "With all that going on — and there is other stuff going on that is not in the public domain — are they at their absolute happiest? No. Their kids bring them a lot of joy, but no." He also jabbed at the Sussexes' marriage, calling Meghan "fickle" and adding, "But let's face it, Laughing Girl isn't going to be around for ever, is she?" As for Harry, Goldsmith thinks he might get back into the family's good graces, "but only if he says sorry."
But after the news of Kate Middleton's heartbreaking cancer diagnosis, it was Goldsmith who ended up apologizing. In a post on the X platform, he wrote, "This interview and shoot was done over a week ago and went to print before I was aware of the sad news regarding my niece Kate. My thoughts and prayers are with Kate and the wider family at this difficult time and deeply upset at the timing of this article."