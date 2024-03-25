Oncologist Tells Us The Challenges Kate Middleton Will Likely Face Amid Treatment

Following weeks of public speculation about her whereabouts, Catherine, Princess of Wales shared a video statement on Instagram on March 22, 2024, disclosing her heartbreaking health condition. Kate shared that after undergoing planned abdominal surgery in January 2024, post-operative tests revealed the presence of an undisclosed type of cancer in the area. The royal also mentioned that she was going through preventative chemotherapy.

Certain types of chemotherapy are known for their painful side effects, and as the concern surrounding Kate's continued absence from the public eye is not diminishing in the wake of her cancer diagnosis, we spoke to Eleonora Teplinsky, M.D., a medical expert in the field, about the challenges the princess will likely face amid treatment.

Teplinsky, who is the head of Breast and Gynecologic Medical Oncology at Valley Health System in Paramus, N.J., and a clinical assistant professor of medicine at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, told The List that certain side effects of chemotherapy are expected to affect the royal. "While each chemotherapy agent has specific side effects, there are some general chemotherapy side effects, which may include hair loss, fatigue, loss of appetite or taste, gastrointestinal side effects such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and constipation, and low blood counts, which create an immunosuppressed state," Teplinsky explained. However, there are other factors to take into account.