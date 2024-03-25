Why Sarah Ferguson's Well Wishes To Kate Middleton Are Especially Touching

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, has spoken out following Catherine, Princess of Wales' cancer diagnosis. On March 25, the Duchess posted a statement on Instagram. "All my thoughts and prayers are with the Princess of Wales as she starts her treatment. I know she will be surrounded by the love of her family and everyone is praying for the best outcome," Ferguson wrote, adding, "As someone who has faced their own battles with cancer in recent months, I am full of admiration for the way she has spoken publicly about her diagnosis and know it will do a tremendous amount of good to raise awareness. I hope she will now be given the time, space and privacy to heal."

Ferguson's message of support and hope is especially touching due to her own challenges with the disease. In June 2023, Ferguson revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and had undergone surgery, according to CBS News. Fergie was able to stay fairly positive throughout her treatment, even joking a bit about naming her breasts following her surgery on an episode of her "Tea Talks" podcast. In January 2024, Ferguson revealed that she'd been diagnosed with cancer once more — this time, an "aggressive form of skin cancer," per People magazine. Ferguson, knowing first-hand how devastating a cancer diagnosis is, was able to articulate a beautiful message in honor of the Princess of Wales — and royal watchers have noticed.