The One Word Trump Used To Describe How He'll Pay $175M Fraud Bond

If, like many of us, you've been wondering what will happen if Donald Trump can't pay his hefty fraud trial fine, he is once again asserting that this will not be a problem. During a press conference on Monday, March 25, Trump took his claims that he will have no issue paying his fine one step further. He said he would be paying in cash.

Trump's behavior was on-brand during the entirety of his fraud trial, and just because time is running out for him to pay his fine, that doesn't mean that he is no longer doubling down. At the end of the press conference, Trump thanked those who were present to hear him speak before turning around to leave. As he walked away, one reporter asked, "What's your collateral for the bond?" Trump turned around just long enough to answer, "Cash" (via X). This is a pretty difficult promise to follow through on, but the former president claims that he will do so "very quickly," per Forbes.