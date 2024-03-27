Everything We Know About Patrick Mahomes And Travis Kelce's Steakhouse Restaurant

NFL players who score together open a restaurant together! Is that how the saying goes? Well, either way, it's exactly what Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are doing. Both players with the Kansas City Chiefs, Mahomes as a quarterback and Kelce as the NFL tight end, the two men are known for their on- and off-the-pitch bromance. During matches, Mahomes and Kelce are shining stars, stealing the spotlight nearly every time and setting a record or two along the way too. Off the field, they're often spotted together with or without their better halves, Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift, who are also BFFs!

While the pair live their best lives, they've decided to tackle another industry together — the restaurant business. Mahomes and Kelce are set to open a steakhouse restaurant in Kansas City, where they both live, called 1587 Prime. If you're a football enthusiast, you likely noticed how the title cleverly incorporates their jersey numbers, 15 for Mahomes and 87 for Kelce (you might've also known the latter if you're a Swiftie, though).

While the significance of the word "prime" remains ambiguous, it might be a hint at the two athletes' prime era, which they're evidently in. The "modern American steakhouse," as the restaurant's Instagram page describes it, is slated to open its doors to the eager public sometime in early 2025. Until then, here's everything we know about Mahomes and Kelce's exciting new business endeavor.