A Look Back At Danielle Fishel And NSYNC Icon Lance Bass' Former Relationship

On "Pod Meets World," Lance Bass said his goal for the live event was to get Danielle Fishel's phone number. The feeling was mutual — as she talked with him and Justin Timberlake, she hoped Bass would ask for her number. Fishel even stayed a little later than she needed to, waving the NSYNC guys off on their bus while still waiting for Bass to ask for those digits.

However, it seemed that they were a missed connection. Fishel saw the bus begin to drive away, and she started to leave, but then she heard someone call for her. "And I stopped, and I turned around, and it was Justin," Fishel said. He asked for her number and said it was for Bass. "And sure enough, a couple days later," Fishel continued, "I had a missed call and a voicemail from Lance — and it was Lance but Justin also screaming in the background about how nervous Lance was to be calling me."

The couple started dating in 1999. Since Bass was touring with NSYNC, most of his relationship with Fishel was long-distance and happened over phone calls. She got to go to many NSYNC shows and tour with them briefly while "Boy Meets World" had weeks off, and she spent Christmas the year they dated with his family in Mississippi.