Princess Anne And Timothy Laurence's Body Language Proves They Are Still Very Much In Love

Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence's love story is something you'd expect to see on TV. When they met in 1986, Laurence was Queen Elizabeth II's equerry and Anne was married to Captain Mark Phillips. Eventually, the pair fell in love and began writing letters to each other. In 1989, their letters were stolen and acquired by The Sun, which handed them over to the police instead of publishing them. However, the tabloid did fill the public in about the letters' existence and reported that the correspondence between Anne and Laurence was "too hot to handle" (via Us Weekly). Before the letters emerged, rumors were already swirling that both Anne and Phillips were having affairs, and they had some merit — in 1991 Phillips was confirmed to be the father of a child he had with Heather Tonkin in 1985, a year before Anne first met Laurence. After news about the letters broke, the two announced their divorce, which was made final in 1992.

Princess Anne and Timothy Laurence couldn't get married in England because the church did not allow divorcées to remarry while their ex-spouse was still alive, so they opted to tie the knot during a small ceremony in Scotland instead, where the rules were different. After more than three decades together, Princess Anne and Timothy Laurence's marriage is still going strong, and while the two are notorious for never showing affection in public, body language experts say their love for each other is still clear as day.