Aubrey O'Day Doesn't Hold Back On Diddy's Turmoil After Years Of Calling Him Out

The following article includes allegations of abuse and sexual assault.

Sean "Diddy" Combs is embroiled in major legal troubles. He's been accused of sexual abuse, sex trafficking, and more by several people the music icon has worked or interacted with over the years. One of Diddy's most disturbing lawsuits even mentions Prince Harry, though the Duke of Sussex doesn't seem to be connected to the actual allegations. On March 25, 2024, things escalated considerably when one of Combs' homes in L.A. and another in Miami were raided by Homeland Security. Fox News reported that the raids were conducted in relation to a federal human trafficking investigation, based on information from an anonymous U.S. official.

However, whether Combs is the focus of the investigation is unknown. The rapper's attorney, Aaron Dyer, firmly asserted that he's innocent and clarified that the raids were "nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits." But plenty of people are celebrating them regardless. Aubrey O'Day, who worked with Combs on the reality show "Making the Band" and was ultimately placed in the pop and R&B group Danity Kane, has previously been vocal about his mistreatment of herself and other women.

Following the March 2024 raids on his properties, O'Day posted a screenshot on her Instagram Story of the news and captioned it: "What you sow, you shall reap. I pray this emboldens all of US victims to finally speak on what we have endured." She then shared a video of Tupac Shakur dancing and captioned it, "There is no 'too soon' on this one, just 'too late,'" (via Page Six).