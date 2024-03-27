Aubrey O'Day Doesn't Hold Back On Diddy's Turmoil After Years Of Calling Him Out
The following article includes allegations of abuse and sexual assault.
Sean "Diddy" Combs is embroiled in major legal troubles. He's been accused of sexual abuse, sex trafficking, and more by several people the music icon has worked or interacted with over the years. One of Diddy's most disturbing lawsuits even mentions Prince Harry, though the Duke of Sussex doesn't seem to be connected to the actual allegations. On March 25, 2024, things escalated considerably when one of Combs' homes in L.A. and another in Miami were raided by Homeland Security. Fox News reported that the raids were conducted in relation to a federal human trafficking investigation, based on information from an anonymous U.S. official.
However, whether Combs is the focus of the investigation is unknown. The rapper's attorney, Aaron Dyer, firmly asserted that he's innocent and clarified that the raids were "nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits." But plenty of people are celebrating them regardless. Aubrey O'Day, who worked with Combs on the reality show "Making the Band" and was ultimately placed in the pop and R&B group Danity Kane, has previously been vocal about his mistreatment of herself and other women.
Following the March 2024 raids on his properties, O'Day posted a screenshot on her Instagram Story of the news and captioned it: "What you sow, you shall reap. I pray this emboldens all of US victims to finally speak on what we have endured." She then shared a video of Tupac Shakur dancing and captioned it, "There is no 'too soon' on this one, just 'too late,'" (via Page Six).
O'Day described her interactions with Combs as 'scary'
The truth about Aubrey O'Day is that she's not afraid to use her voice and speak out against people who've wronged her. In the past, O'Day has detailed her negative experience with Sean "Diddy" Combs while she was on "Making the Band" and in Danity Kane (which was signed to Combs' Bad Boy Records). During a 2019 interview with Variety, the former girl band member recounted several instances of him being nasty and making critical comments about her looks.
As O'Day recalled, "We were scared to death with what would happen with Puff each day. There was just no room for error. Diddy was one of the most intense people you could ever work with. I experienced everything from race [remarks] to sexism and a lot of it was scary." In a 2022 episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, O'Day alluded to additional mistreatment at the hands of Diddy, revealing, "I wasn't willing to do what was expected of me. Not talent-wise, but in other areas."
After delving further into her tough experience working under the super producer, she added, "And there was no 'Me Too' at that time, there was no protecting anyone at that time." O'Day's stories about Combs are unsurprising based on the lawsuits against him. His behavior has also prompted people to believe that Jennifer Lopez's heartbreaking confession of abuse in her documentary was also about Diddy.
O'Day refused to sign an NDA about her experience
As the case that prompted the raid of two of Sean "Diddy" Combs' properties unfolds, more information on his dodgy dealings may be brought to light. Aubrey O'Day likely won't cease speaking out against him anytime soon, although she divulged in 2023 that she had been sent an NDA in exchange for song ownership. According to a clip on the SOHHTV YouTube channel, O'Day was told not to publicly "disparage" Combs or a variety of his connections. She explained, "So what's happening is, artists — some of them, not all of them — are being given 'streaming royalties' and ownership back over our publishing on songs that we wrote."
She pointed out that revenue from streaming is small, "And me as somebody that's a girl's girl, I hit everybody in my group and said, 'Absolutely do not take this deal. I can get us a show on Hulu right now.'" O'Day also shared her support for Casandra "Cassie" Ventura when she sued Combs for a variety of reasons, including sexual assault.
The former pop star acknowledged that it's hard speaking out against someone so influential, noting, "I know what her heart is feeling right now because I have done so as well. May her voice bring all the others to the table, so we can start having more transparent conversations about what is actually happening behind the scenes. There is a lot more to all of our stories!" (via Entertainment Tonight).
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).