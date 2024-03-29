What Meryl Streep's Relationship With Martin Short Is Really Like

Iconic actors Martin Short and Meryl Streep tore it up in Season 3 of Hulu's hit show, "Only Murders in the Building" as the unlikely, but sweet, pairing of director Oliver and wannabe actor Loretta. Their lovable characters find common ground as artists who are getting older and are similarly seeking recognition for their talents after a lifetime in the industry. Oliver's only known for his failed plays, while Loretta is in her twilight years but still waiting for her big break.

Short and Streep have amazing chemistry, which hasn't gone unnoticed by fans, especially after they were spotted having a great time at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. However, Short was a guest on the January 28, 2024 episode of "Club Random with Bill Maher," and when the eponymous host referred to them as a "power couple," he clarified: "We are not a couple, we are just very close friends."

The fans are hoping against hope that they're actually romantically entangled, as one posted a picture of the two on X, formerly Twitter, with the caption: "There is a delicious rumour that 'Only Murders in the Building' co-stars Martin Short and Meryl Streep are dating. They've denied it, but I so badly want this to be true."