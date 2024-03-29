What Meryl Streep's Relationship With Martin Short Is Really Like
Iconic actors Martin Short and Meryl Streep tore it up in Season 3 of Hulu's hit show, "Only Murders in the Building" as the unlikely, but sweet, pairing of director Oliver and wannabe actor Loretta. Their lovable characters find common ground as artists who are getting older and are similarly seeking recognition for their talents after a lifetime in the industry. Oliver's only known for his failed plays, while Loretta is in her twilight years but still waiting for her big break.
Short and Streep have amazing chemistry, which hasn't gone unnoticed by fans, especially after they were spotted having a great time at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. However, Short was a guest on the January 28, 2024 episode of "Club Random with Bill Maher," and when the eponymous host referred to them as a "power couple," he clarified: "We are not a couple, we are just very close friends."
The fans are hoping against hope that they're actually romantically entangled, as one posted a picture of the two on X, formerly Twitter, with the caption: "There is a delicious rumour that 'Only Murders in the Building' co-stars Martin Short and Meryl Streep are dating. They've denied it, but I so badly want this to be true."
They are often seen out and about together
Martin Short and Meryl Streep have been friends since 2015 when she was seen backstage offering her support to him when he appeared in the Broadway show "It's Only a Play" in January of that year, according to Elle. In June 2017, they sat next to each other at the AFI's 45th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to Diane Keaton. And in February 2023, they were joined by legendary comedian Steve Martin for the premiere of "Pictures From Home" on Broadway, and the duo joined in on the show's afterparty.
Fans continue to be enthralled by a potential relationship between the two, as one posted on X in February 2024, "Meryl Streep and Martin Short being friends is iconic enough but can you imagine if they are actually dating ... legends." Since their appearance at the Golden Globes and Martin's subsequent explanation that they're simply pals, the two were seen together enjoying a performance of "Merrily We Roll Along."
One of its stars, Krystal Joy Brown, was blown away by their attendance and posted a video of them taking a photo with the cast, writing on Instagram on March 17, "I think I can safely speak for the entire cast and company by saying that performing for Meryl Streep and Martin Short is a dream come true!" She further remarked on how nice the two were, and that she was thankful for their support.
Streep and Short are both single
In February 2024, People reported that Meryl Streep and Martin Short had been seen dining at the Italian restaurant, Giorgio Baldi, in Santa Monica, California. It's not entirely beyond the realm of possibility that the two could become an item, considering both are single. In 1980, Short married Nancy Dolman, and the two adopted three children, according to Bright Side. Tragically, Dolman died of ovarian cancer in 2010. In 2013, Short told Vanity Fair, "We became one human being," and remarked that life without her was "like a plane that continues to fly with one engine." He later told AARP magazine in 2019, "Our marriage was a triumph. So it's tough ... but I still communicate with her all the time."
Streep had suffered the loss of her boyfriend, actor John Cazale, in 1978, but she married a man named Don Gummer later that year. Streep and Gummer had four kids together. However, sadly Streep released a statement to Page Six in October 2023 stating that the two had been separated for six years.
Fans are happy to see Meryl Streep and Martin Short hanging out no matter their relationship status, as one posted on X, "them together is one of the things saving me from deep depression so nobody dare to ruin their relationship!!"