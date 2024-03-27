Former U.S. Senator Joe Lieberman Dead At 82

Joe Lieberman, former U.S. senator from Connecticut, has died at age 82. His family released a statement (via CNN): "Former United States Senator Joseph I. Lieberman died this afternoon, March 27, 2024, in New York City due to complications from a fall. He was 82 years old," the family reported. "His beloved wife, Hadassah, and members of his family were with him as he passed. Senator Lieberman's love of God, his family, and America endured throughout his life of service in the public interest."

Lieberman was known for his faith as much as for his politics and made history in 2000 when Al Gore tapped him to become the first-ever Jewish vice-presidential candidate. The pair ran against George W. Bush and Dick Cheney but lost in an extremely close race. Lieberman then tried to earn the Democratic nomination in 2004 but bowed out in the early stages of the primaries. He continued his long and distinguished — if often controversial — term in the Senate until his retirement in 2013 after 24 years in service.

Married twice, Lieberman is survived by his second wife, Hadassah, their three children, and a stepson. In keeping with the traditional Jewish custom of prompt burials, Lieberman's funeral will take place in Connecticut on March 29, with a memorial service to be held at a future date.