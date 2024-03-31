How Long Have Donald Trump Jr. And Kimberly Guilfoyle Been Engaged?

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle have been called the "prom king and queen of MAGA land" by Business Insider, but even high school royalty has to graduate eventually, leaving many to wonder when the conservative couple will get hitched. Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle's relationship timeline stretches back to their Instagram launch in June 2018. They shared their engagement on the same platform — two years after the fact.

Guilfoyle posted an Instagram photo on New Year's Day 2022 of her and Trump Jr. posing in front of a Christmas tree. For the most part, the picture looks like any other the couple has posted over the years — until you spot the giant diamond ring on Guilfoyle's left ring finger. "I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together," Guilfoyle wrote.

This was widely seen as the couple's official engagement announcement. However, two days after Guilfoyle posted her holiday pic, inside sources told the Daily Mail: "Don and Kim got engaged on New Year's Eve 2020 – which is Don's birthday. They've been together for almost four years now and have been friends for 15 years.'