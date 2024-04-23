Best Perfume For Women: The 2024 List Beauty Awards
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Coco Chanel once called perfume the "unseen, unforgettable, ultimate accessory" (per Scentbird). This sentiment continues to ring true today, with many feeling that no outfit is complete without that final spritz of a fragrance fave. So, whether you're still looking for your signature scent or curating a collection of investment bottles, The List compiled a list of the best perfumes of 2024 to help you complete every one of your looks.
I categorized my favorites from a selection of 10 picks by their scent profile, examining their unique combination of top, middle, and base scents. The strength, longevity, and price of each perfume were also considered throughout the testing process. Just as environmentalism has swept other areas of the beauty sphere, fragrances have also been impacted by eco-friendly trends, with many of my favorites being classified as both clean and sustainable. To get your 2024 fragrance fix, here's the 5 best women's perfumes of the year.
Best overall: Lavanila Vanilla Grapefruit Perfume
The title of Best Perfume of 2024 goes to Lavanila's Vanilla Grapefruit perfume, winning the ultimate spot for its fresh blend of sweetness and citrus. As you might glean from its name, the top notes of this fragrance are grapefruit peel and Madagascar vanilla, but it also heavily features goji berry with a warm cedarwood base.
Besides pairing well together, its top scents also have therapeutic properties, with the Lavanila website stating that grapefruit peel is known in aromatherapy for its "stimulating" ability while both goji berry and Madagascar vanilla are antioxidants that benefit the skin. There are some fragrance ingredients that you need to be wary of, which is why this is also a great brand to check out if you're looking for something with clean ingredients. Not only is the Vanilla Grapefruit perfume free of harsh chemicals, but it's also advertised as all-natural, cruelty-free, and suitable for sensitive skin. The bottle is also 100% recyclable, making it a great choice for the eco-conscious. During my testing, I found that this fragrance survived several hours throughout the day, maintaining its refreshing mixture of citrusy and sweet scents.
Purchase the Lavanila Vanilla Grapefruit Perfume for $48 at Amazon.
Best fruity floral scent: Vera Wang Princess Eau de Toilette Spray for Women, Vanilla
Next up on this list is the Vera Wang Princess Eau de Toilette Spray, which boasts the best mixture of fruity and floral scents. If you're not familiar with the differences between titles like eau de toilette and parfum, they refer to a perfume's concentration, which in turn affects the longevity of a scent. Eau de toilettes have a lighter concentration, which makes Vera Wang's Princess the perfect scent for those looking for something sweet, but still light and airy.
Water lily makes up the top floral note of this fragrance, which is combined with the fruity scents of apple, mandarin orange, and apricot. More minor notes include dark chocolate and vanilla, which are paired with the earthier scents of amber and wood. I found that these smells blended together to create a light, elegant, and feminine vibe, making it great for anyone looking for a slightly softer scent that is still fruity and floral.
Purchase the Vera Wang Princess Eau de Toilette Spray for Women, Vanilla for $29 at Amazon.
Best warm and fruity scent: Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 40 Bom Dia Bright Perfume Mist
Sol De Janeiro's Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 40 Bom Dia Bright Perfume Mist lands on this list as the best warm and fruity fragrance. If you've been following beauty trends on TikTok then you've likely encountered this brand as they previously went viral for their celebrity-boasted Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, which Hailey Bieber swears by. Their line of hair and body fragrances, which is similarly inspired by Brazilian culture, has also gained traction online.
Sol De Janeiro's Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 40 is a warm and fruity scent with a hint of floral, containing notes of black amber plum and crème de cassis paired with lesser notes of jasmine blooms, musk, and vanilla. The resulting fragrance is fun, sweet, and summery, perfectly capturing the carefree nature that the brand embodies. This perfume is also a great pick for those concerned with sustainability, as it's advertised as cruelty-free, gluten-free, vegan, and sustainably sourced.
Purchase the Sol De Janeiro's Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 40 Bom Dia Bright Perfume Mist for $38 at Amazon.
Best earthy scent: Pacifica Moon Perfume - Silver
If you're looking for a slightly sweet but earthy scent, check out the Pacifica Moon Perfume – Silver. This fragrance earns a spot on the list for its vanilla, almond, and nutty notes that mingle with base scents of warm spice and powder. The mixture of sweet and earthy smells creates a simple, unisex fragrance that I recommend for anyone looking for something light, cozy, and reminiscent of a moon-filled evening.
Like my top pick, this perfume also boasts therapeutic properties, with the overall fragrance symbolizing transformation. The vanilla scent is featured for strength, while the spice is supposed to be a regenerative additive. Pacifica Moon Perfume – Silver is also a perfect option for those interested in green beauty, as it's made with clean ingredients and comes in a recyclable, glass bottle in addition to being cruelty-free and vegan.
Purchase the Pacifica Silver Moon Perfume – Silver for $29 at Amazon.
Best powdery vanilla scent: Victoria's Secret Heavenly Eau de Parfum
Last but not least in this collection of favorite fragrances is Victoria's Secret Heavenly Eau de Parfum. This fragrance ranks best for its powdery vanilla scent which mixes with gold musk to create a warm and sensual fragrance. Other notes include sandalwood and white jasmine, which add a bit of warm, floral complexity to the fragrance. While there are several reasons you shouldn't wear perfume on a date, I think this scent is a great night-out candidate for those who forgo this advice as its rich, luxurious scent is perfect for setting the date night mood.
Like other Victoria's Secret fragrances, this one promises to be high-concentration and long-lasting, two attributes that can't be beat when it comes to perfume. While I love the smell of this fragrance, Victoria's Secret unfortunately doesn't get many points for sustainability and is not confirmed as cruelty-free by organizations such as Cruelty-Free Kitten and PETA.
Purchase the Victoria's Secret Heavenly Eau de Parfum for $55 at Amazon.