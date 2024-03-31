Everything We Know About Emma Stone's Daughter Louise Jean

Emma Stone may be known for huge films such as "The Help" and "Cruella," but her role as mother to daughter Louise Jean is likely her proudest to date. Stone was first confirmed pregnant in January 2021 when she was spotted taking a stroll in Los Angeles with her growing baby bump. Just two months later, on March 13, 2021, Stone and her husband, "Saturday Night Live" director Dave McCary, welcomed Louise Jean. The baby girl reportedly made the bond between her parents even stronger, with an insider telling Us Weekly in April 2021, "She's a very hands-on mom, and her husband, Dave, is also hands on and helping with their daughter. Having a baby has brought them closer in a way they never expected." Still, the parents have been slow to present Louise Jean to the world, though photographers have seen her on a handful of occasions.

Fans won't find any photos posted by Stone of her baby girl, as the entertainer does not have any social media platforms. McCary does indeed have an Instagram, though as of March 2024, he does not have any photos uploaded. The insider who spoke with Us Weekly shortly after Louise Jean's birth did indicate that the couple requested privacy for their family. In the years that have followed, it seems this is still their wish, though several touching details have emerged about Stone and McCary's only child.