Everything We Know About Emma Stone's Daughter Louise Jean
Emma Stone may be known for huge films such as "The Help" and "Cruella," but her role as mother to daughter Louise Jean is likely her proudest to date. Stone was first confirmed pregnant in January 2021 when she was spotted taking a stroll in Los Angeles with her growing baby bump. Just two months later, on March 13, 2021, Stone and her husband, "Saturday Night Live" director Dave McCary, welcomed Louise Jean. The baby girl reportedly made the bond between her parents even stronger, with an insider telling Us Weekly in April 2021, "She's a very hands-on mom, and her husband, Dave, is also hands on and helping with their daughter. Having a baby has brought them closer in a way they never expected." Still, the parents have been slow to present Louise Jean to the world, though photographers have seen her on a handful of occasions.
Fans won't find any photos posted by Stone of her baby girl, as the entertainer does not have any social media platforms. McCary does indeed have an Instagram, though as of March 2024, he does not have any photos uploaded. The insider who spoke with Us Weekly shortly after Louise Jean's birth did indicate that the couple requested privacy for their family. In the years that have followed, it seems this is still their wish, though several touching details have emerged about Stone and McCary's only child.
Louise Jean's name stems from Stone's grandmother
Though it was widely reported when Emma Stone and Dave McCary had their daughter, the specifics surrounding her name were not immediately shared. However, in May 2021, TMZ obtained her birth certificate, which listed her full name as Louise Jean McCary. This seemingly holds a special meaning to the performer, as both Stone and her mother, Krista share the middle name Jean, which stems from Stone's grandmother, Jean Louise Morgan.
Stone and Morgan have long been close. In February 2017, the family matriarch spoke with Lancaster Online about Stone's love for acting, which began at a young age. "She was always in your face. She danced, she sang. She was very precocious — extremely precocious. She performed for us always," Morgan shared with the outlet. Just as the proud "Neanie," as her grandchildren call her, watched Stone take home the 2017 Academy Award for best actress, she also tuned in to the Oscars in March 2024 to watch Stone be honored again in the same category for her part in "Poor Things." This time, the superstar gave Morgan's youngest namesake a special shoutout.
Stone praised Louise Jean in her Oscar speech
When Emma Stone graced the stage to receive her latest golden statute, she made sure to acknowledge her loved ones during her emotional speech. "I know I have to wrap up, but I really just want to thank my family. My mom, my brother Spencer, my dad, my husband Dave [McCary], I love you so much" [via People]. She would conclude her remarks with a dedication to Louise Jean, adding, "And, most importantly, my daughter, who's gonna be 3 in three days and has turned our lives technicolor. I love you bigger than the whole sky, my girl," Stone said before making her exit.
It's unknown how Stone and McCary celebrated Jean's birthday. However, it was likely something intimate for only their family to enjoy. While it remains to be seen if Stone and McCary will give Louise Jean a sibling, her outlook on parenthood has drastically changed. The actor told Elle in August 2018, "As a teenager, I was like, I'm never getting married, I'm never having kids. And then I got older, and I was like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids." Looks like a signal that more babies are possible.