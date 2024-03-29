Beyoncé Fans Aren't Happy About Her Major Changes To Dolly Parton's Jolene

Beyoncé has been teasing her country album since February 2024 and for good reason — the record is a stark departure from her signature sound. While the iconic star has dabbled in plenty of different musical expressions over the years, spanning pop, soul, R&B, and hip-hop, the idea of a country album from Beyoncé caught most people off guard. But the "Single Ladies" hitmaker unsurprisingly delivered 27 impeccable tracks on "Cowboy Carter," which dropped on March 29, 2024, including a cover of a Dolly Parton classic.

In the realm of country music, Parton's influence is undeniable and inevitable, and her hit song "Jolene" holds a special place in the genre's history. Interestingly, the Queen of Country, as Parton is often referred to, has always wanted Beyoncé to cover the track. While we're thrilled that Parton finally got her wish, some of Beyoncé's fans aren't too happy about the singer's major changes to the iconic lyrics.

In the original version, Parton sings about a red-haired bank teller whose flirtatious advances caught her husband's eye, a story the country star shared in a 2008 NPR interview. "It was kinda like a running joke between us — when I was saying, 'Hell, you're spending a lot of time at the bank. I don't believe we've got that kind of money,'" Parton quipped at the time. Beyoncé's rendition took a very different approach. Rather than pleading with Jolene not to steal her man, presumably rapper Jay-Z, Beyoncé warns the woman to stay in her lane. The change didn't sit well with many listeners, who described it as disappointing.